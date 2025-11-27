Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after acquiring an additional 408,821 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 285,866 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 930,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after buying an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,612,000 after buying an additional 159,129 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $87.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $88.36.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.7001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

