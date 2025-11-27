J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 122,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,845,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $120.37 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

