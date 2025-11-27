Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.9% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $904,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $750,495,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,778.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

CSCO opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,167.40. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

