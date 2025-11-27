Analysts Set Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) PT at $162.50

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.50.
HWKN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on Hawkins
Insider Activity at Hawkins
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Hawkins by 294.0% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,956,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 109,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hawkins Stock Performance
Shares of HWKN stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins has a one year low of $98.30 and a one year high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average of $153.59.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.42 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hawkins
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.