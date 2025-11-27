Analysts Set Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) PT at $162.50

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.50.

HWKN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

In other Hawkins news, VP Drew M. Grahek acquired 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $200,501.58. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,117.60. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Hawkins by 294.0% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,956,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 109,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins has a one year low of $98.30 and a one year high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average of $153.59.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.42 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

