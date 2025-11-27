Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,506 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $14,809,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 35.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,263,000 after acquiring an additional 106,681 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $73.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

