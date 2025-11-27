SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Position Trimmed by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,969 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC owned 1.00% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $58,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,166,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,138 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,536,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,885,000 after acquiring an additional 397,817 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,388,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,568 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,313,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,774,000 after acquiring an additional 143,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,069,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,505,000 after purchasing an additional 518,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 0.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

