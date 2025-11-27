Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $97,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $611.22 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $778.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.83.

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

