Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.75 Million Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,197,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $25,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 98.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,107.25. The trade was a 43.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.9%

ACI opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $18.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.