Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 35,402 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,152,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,752,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,316,000 after purchasing an additional 364,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,971,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 200,109 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,892,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,049,000 after buying an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,246,000 after buying an additional 223,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Argus set a $64.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KGI Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

