GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading 12.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.50 and last traded at GBX 111.50. 7,594,019 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 2,284,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40.

DATA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 target price on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 target price on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 225.

The company has a market cap of £848.90 million, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 20,000,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total transaction of £30,000,000. Also, insider Peter Harkness sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total transaction of £26,700. Insiders sold a total of 20,027,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,095,900 over the last ninety days. 64.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

