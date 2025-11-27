US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Targa Resources Q1 Earnings

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cfra Research raised shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $173.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $144.14 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 475.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $3,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,557.19. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

