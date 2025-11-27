Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,760 Carnival Corporation $CCL

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Carnival by 9.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 312,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth about $37,880,000. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 56,976 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

