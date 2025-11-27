Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

VHT opened at $295.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $296.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

