Prudential Financial Inc. Has $16.98 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,757,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,816,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 146,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 138,306 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.87. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 70.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dianna Morgan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,874.68. This trade represents a 2.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne Galbreath acquired 5,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,958.14. This represents a 27.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 96,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.