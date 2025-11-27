Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 29,716 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3,533.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,716 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,564,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $313.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $318.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.