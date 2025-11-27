DA Davidson Forecasts Origin Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Origin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.62). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 10.23%.The company had revenue of $99.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.95 million.

OBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.81. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 44.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 232.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Origin Bancorp

In related news, insider Preston Moore purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $222,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 54,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,806.14. This trade represents a 13.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Samuel Jr. D’agostino acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.93 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,823.81. The trade was a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 25,918 shares of company stock valued at $893,280 over the last 90 days. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

See Also

