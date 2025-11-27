Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $29,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,378,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.4% during the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 50,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $67,841,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. This represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $456,490.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,176.62. This trade represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

