Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $27,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.29. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $109.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWONK. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 81,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,334,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,264.78. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,089.93. This represents a 34.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,225 shares of company stock worth $20,643,122. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

