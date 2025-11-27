Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in RH $RH

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $1,602,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of RH by 11.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RH by 573.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $436.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of RH from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,576.08. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH Price Performance

NYSE RH opened at $159.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.01 and its 200-day moving average is $197.84.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 113.58%. The company had revenue of $899.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.