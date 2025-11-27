The New York Times Company $NYT Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 510,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in New York Times were worth $28,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 4,591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 519.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in New York Times by 86.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on New York Times in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on New York Times from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $65.32.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $700.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.01 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

