Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Allegion were worth $27,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Allegion by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 91.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $44,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

Allegion Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ALLE opened at $165.78 on Thursday. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $180.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.60%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.