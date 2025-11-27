DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Stake Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DT Midstream were worth $31,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DT Midstream by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.8%

DTM stock opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $120.65.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.21 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

