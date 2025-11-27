Rhumbline Advisers Sells 46,320 Shares of First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $29,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,579.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2,906.8% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. First Horizon Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.08 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.08%.The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $165,637.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,329.24. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,306,225.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,551,375.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $23.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

