OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $25,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,525,000 after acquiring an additional 364,268 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,248,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,388,000 after purchasing an additional 846,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,573,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OGE Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after buying an additional 137,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on OGE Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. OGE Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 10.86%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.27%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

