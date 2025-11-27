Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

EMBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Embecta in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Embecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. Embecta has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Embecta had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Embecta by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

