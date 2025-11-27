Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Allegion stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegion alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $165.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.94 and a 200-day moving average of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $180.68.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 27.60%.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Allegion by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Allegion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

View Our Latest Report on Allegion

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.