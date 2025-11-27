MP Materials Corp. $MP Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,491 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 16.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 47.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in MP Materials by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,337 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,154,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 194,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,548.64. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 418,411 shares of company stock worth $27,820,926 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Daiwa America raised shares of MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.73.

MP opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

