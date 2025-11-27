XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,427 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the second quarter worth $42,645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 105.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,692,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after buying an additional 867,666 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 105.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,538,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after buying an additional 790,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,240,000 after buying an additional 746,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Klaviyo Trading Down 0.2%
Klaviyo stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $49.55.
Insider Transactions at Klaviyo
In other Klaviyo news, Director Ed Hallen sold 89,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $2,845,909.08. Following the sale, the director owned 177,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,276.96. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 226,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $7,323,457.70. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,681,486 shares of company stock worth $178,090,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KVYO shares. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Klaviyo
Klaviyo Company Profile
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Klaviyo
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Tesla Just Got Called a “Must Own” Stock—Here’s Why
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.