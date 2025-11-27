XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,427 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the second quarter worth $42,645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 105.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,692,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after buying an additional 867,666 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 105.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,538,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after buying an additional 790,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,240,000 after buying an additional 746,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Klaviyo news, Director Ed Hallen sold 89,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $2,845,909.08. Following the sale, the director owned 177,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,276.96. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 226,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $7,323,457.70. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,681,486 shares of company stock worth $178,090,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KVYO shares. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

