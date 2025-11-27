Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.4% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,931 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,247,000 after buying an additional 1,224,122 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after buying an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,842 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $334.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.33. The company has a market capitalization of $557.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.