Swiss National Bank Has $16.68 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of EastGroup Properties worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 24.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,250. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $183.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

EGP stock opened at $181.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $188.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

