Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Planet Fitness worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 964.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 57.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Price Performance
Shares of PLNT stock opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.64. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.72 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.23.
Get Our Latest Report on Planet Fitness
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Fitness
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Tesla Just Got Called a “Must Own” Stock—Here’s Why
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.