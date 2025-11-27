iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 7.5% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $166,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42,358.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,777,000 after buying an additional 1,700,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after acquiring an additional 973,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,216,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,063,916,000 after purchasing an additional 411,172 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $474.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.83. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

