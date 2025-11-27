Swiss National Bank Purchases 20,300 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,460,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,685 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 333,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 383,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $42.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.08.

REXR opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 121.13%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

