Summit Global Investments Takes $218,000 Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
CGCB opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $26.91.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Capital Group Core Bond ETF
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
