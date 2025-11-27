Summit Global Investments Takes $218,000 Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

CGCB opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0854 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.