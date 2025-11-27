Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,100 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of DaVita worth $18,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 805.8% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in DaVita by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

DaVita Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE DVA opened at $120.22 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.97 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66). DaVita had a return on equity of 815.62% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

