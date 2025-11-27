Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 2,024.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Consolidated presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $163.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $105.21 and a one year high of $166.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

