XTX Topco Ltd Buys 334,799 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 980.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,799 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.13% of BigBear.ai worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 11.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 68.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 36.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,792. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 274.70%.The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

