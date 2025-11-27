Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,488,000 after buying an additional 81,594 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 250,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 48,691 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.30. Following the sale, the director owned 128,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,491.84. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney bought 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $299,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,042,210 shares in the company, valued at $10,282,669.80. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $593.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.42. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.91%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

