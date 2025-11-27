Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.5% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

