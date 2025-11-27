Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella updated its Q4 2026 guidance to EPS.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $73.89 on Thursday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $178,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 977,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,637,106.04. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $227,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,469.32. The trade was a 26.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 35,227 shares of company stock worth $2,875,131 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Ambarella by 18.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

