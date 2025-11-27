XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 16,310 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.9% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $115.54 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $143.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total value of $273,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,836.12. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,906 shares of company stock worth $1,067,603. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

