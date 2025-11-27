Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Holdings in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 268.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Graham were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 68.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Graham by 55.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Graham by 4.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GHC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Graham Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:GHC opened at $1,091.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.86. Graham Holdings Company has a one year low of $840.50 and a one year high of $1,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,070.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,017.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $14.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.36 by $1.72. Graham had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 14.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.