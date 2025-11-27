Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.080-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.0 million-$33.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.5 million. Clearfield also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.480-0.620 EPS.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Clearfield from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $28.47 on Thursday. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $393.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,847.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Clearfield had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million. Clearfield has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.000 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 25th that allows the company to repurchase $85.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 22% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Clearfield by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Clearfield by 6.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clearfield by 116.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Clearfield by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

