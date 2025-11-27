BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) & Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Financial Review

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Contineum Therapeutics and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contineum Therapeutics N/A -32.33% -30.27% BioMarin Pharmaceutical 16.82% 9.53% 7.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Contineum Therapeutics and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contineum Therapeutics 1 0 6 1 2.88 BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1 6 16 0 2.65

Earnings and Valuation

Contineum Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 89.59%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $89.91, suggesting a potential upside of 61.94%. Given Contineum Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Contineum Therapeutics is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

This table compares Contineum Therapeutics and BioMarin Pharmaceutical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contineum Therapeutics $50.00 million 6.28 -$42.26 million ($2.25) -4.78 BioMarin Pharmaceutical $3.09 billion 3.45 $426.86 million $2.66 20.87

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Contineum Therapeutics. Contineum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioMarin Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Contineum Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Contineum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats Contineum Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Pipeline Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2023. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme, which is delivered through subcutaneous injection to reduce blood Phe concentrations; Brineura, a recombinant human tripeptidyl peptidase 1 for the treatment of patients with ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; Voxzogo, a once daily injection analog of c-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia; and Aldurazyme, a purified protein designed to be identical to a naturally occurring form of the human enzyme alpha-L-iduronidase. In addition, it develops Roctavian, an adeno associated virus vector, for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A. The company serves specialty pharmacies, hospitals, and non-U.S. government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics, Ares Trading S.A., Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

