Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Option Care Health stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $35.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1,492.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 7,621.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Option Care Health by 186.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Norman L. Wright bought 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,334.31. This trade represents a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,872.20. The trade was a 10.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Option Care Health

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.