Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brown & Brown stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $80.49. 1,365,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,490. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 226.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

