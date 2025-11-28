Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Shares Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.80 and last traded at GBX 31.50. Approximately 627,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 681,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50.

The company has a market capitalization of £42.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.

Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot – claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined.

