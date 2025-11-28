Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 23,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 30,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
