Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 23,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 30,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 299,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 63,002 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

