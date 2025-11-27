Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $130.11 and last traded at $138.40. 112,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 177,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.12.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 5.9%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 263.9% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 408.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Korea 25-50 index. The fund provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. KORU was launched on Apr 11, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

