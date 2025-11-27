Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) recently:

11/25/2025 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $218.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Nexstar Media Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $229.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/8/2025 – Nexstar Media Group had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.